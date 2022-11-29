Farming

Suckler herd numbers hold steady despite national cull at 10-year high

Predicted ‘mass exodus’ from sucklers not evident as weight of cull comes from dairy

Mart managers have seen high numbers of cows pass through the ring in recent months. Expand

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

The rate of cow culling in Ireland has hit a 10-year high, up 15pc on 2021 with 311,484 slaughtered so far this year, Farming Independent analysis has shown.

Figures provided by the Department of Agriculture reveal that just 107,730 of these cows came from the suckler herd.

