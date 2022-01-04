Suckler-bred calf numbers remain strong despite stark 2030 projection

This is an excellent set up for managing cows and calves in the shed. The cows are on the slats while the calves can run back to a straw dry bed area. Photo by Roger Jones.

The number of suckler-bred calves born in 2021 remained resilient throughout the west, southwest and northwest regions, new data reveals.

The figures obtained by the Farming Independent show that, overall, there was just a one per cent dip in nationwide suckler calf registrations over the last 12 months — from 848,625 in 2020 to 835,935 last year.

The trend continues from a drop of just one per cent in overall suckler calf registrations also recorded between 2019 and 2020.

While a marginal decline in suckler calf registrations by between one per cent to seven per cent was recorded in a total of 18 counties last year, the overall data clearly indicates that suckler numbers continue to remain very strong across the country.

The update comes amid repeated industry projections that Ireland’s suckler beef cow population will decline substantially by 2030 — a contraction said to be required if the farm sector is to meet its emission reduction targets and avoid a potential cut to livestock numbers in the future.

The data, sourced from the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Identification and Movement system (AIM) and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federations (ICBF), shows that suckler calf registrations remained unchanged throughout several suckler herd strongholds such as Galway, which recorded 89,612 suckler calvings in 2021 — the highest in the country.

Suckler calf registrations also remained unchanged for Roscommon (45,406 calvings) and Kerry (38,956).

The data shows that registrations increased by one per cent in Clare to 65,363 calvings in 2021, Donegal (35,079) and Sligo (27,601).

Small decreases in suckler calvings were recorded in some midland counties, including Laois where calvings dropped five per cent from 27,281 in 2020 to 25,913, and registrations also fell five per cent in Offaly from 25,504 in 2020 to 24,259. In Westmeath, a three per cent decline from 30,393 to 29,608 was recorded.

However, fall-offs in suckler calf registrations were more consistent in counties located within the east and southeast regions of the country, particularly in the dairy sector’s Golden Vale.

The highest decline in suckler calf registrations was recorded in Wexford — down seven per cent from 26,057 to 24,304 in 2021.