Succession planning: ‘You only get one chance to get it right on transferring the family farm’

“Good communication is the key to getting the farm transfer right,” stressed Teagasc farm management specialist James McDonnell

The importance of communication and discussion within the family was one of the key messages that emerged from a Teagasc farm succession webinar last week.

The event attracted an online audience of more than 1,500, with significant interest in the webinar from overseas.

Teagasc farm management specialist James McDonnell (pictured) stressed that good communication is the cornerstone of any successful transfer of the farm business to the next generation.

“Transferring the family farm is a task that you only get one chance to get right. It is a task that you get to do once in your lifetime.

“Once the farm is passed on to a child or children it cannot be taken back.

“Careful consideration must be taken to ensure that the transfer does not cause family problems,” Mr McDonnell said.

“Good communication is the key to getting the farm transfer right.”

The conversation

Starting a conversation around succession was one of the first steps in the transfer of the farm, Mr McDonnell said.

While he accepted that starting this conversation was a delicate matter and one that generally required some time and consideration, it was an essential early step.

The act of attending a seminar on succession, or leaving the documentation from such an event on the kitchen table could prompt such a discussion within the family, he pointed out.

“Being fair to all the children does not mean you need to be equal.

“One child may be happy to get a good education or skill as it allows them to earn a decent living and build wealth over time.

“Another child may be happy to take on the farm, even though the cash flow is poor, because they like it,” Mr McDonnell said.

The will

If the family conversation is the starting point of the farm transfer journey, then drawing up a Will is actually the foreword – or to use Mr McDonnell’s analogy, it is the backstop. It is the safety net which can potentially prevent any unnecessary confusion and needless costs.

“Making decisions around succession may take some time, so it is important to have some safeguard, should something unforeseen happen. The Will can be used to do this. Everybody should have a will, this becomes your backstop until the succession plan is put in place,” Mr McDonnell explained.

He said a personal affairs checklist – which is a concise record of an individual’s personal finances, loans, investments, property holdings and other matters – can also be a useful document to have completed in case of sudden death or illness.

“This document could save your family a great deal of time in the future,” he said.

The plan

Drawing up a succession plan which protects the viability of the farm business into the next generation is an important part of the transfer process, the Teagasc webinar heard.

“Don’t try to do this task on your own because there are far too many pitfalls and things to know for a once-in-a-lifetime event to do by yourself. There are plenty of professionals and agencies that can help and steer you along the correct path.

“These include Teagasc farm advisors, accountants, solicitors, mediators, citizens’

information professionals and the Department of Social Protection,” Mr McDonnell explained. “It is difficult to get a viable business moved from one generation to the next, and a poor plan could put the business at risk.”

The time

He said that while it will take time to get a fair and workable succession plan in place, the longer a farmer leaves the issue of generational transfer unaddressed then the more difficult it becomes to implement a strategy that is tax efficient.

“Early transfers can be planned so that the taxation cost is minimised, with a transfer on death, the tax due is locked in and cannot be avoided,” Mr McDonnell said.

Teagasc financial specialist Kevin Connolly expanded on this issue.

While there are ample reliefs to offset most tax liabilities for the retiring farmer and his/her successor, Mr Connolly pointed out that there were age, farming and educational considerations relating to CAT, CGT and Stamp Duty that can prove costly if they are not met.

The strategy

Teagasc collaborative farming specialist Gordon Peppard outlined alternative options to straight farm transfers which may suit some families. These included farm partnerships, succession partnerships, share farming and long-term leasing.

Mr Peppard said trust, flexibility and good communication are critical to the success of any collaborative farming arrangement.

The Pension

The webinar heard that it is important that all farmers try to make PRSI contributions so that they qualify for the state contributory pension and thereby have some income security into the future. Issues around the Fair Deal scheme were also highlighted.

