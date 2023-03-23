Farming

'Strong penalties' on the way for owners of dogs attacking sheep, says Minister

In February, ICSA sheep chairman Sean McNamara said dogs owned by 'irresponsible townies' are responsible for many attacks on sheep.

Niall Hurson Twitter

The Government is working on bringing in strong penalties for those who do not take responsibility for the actions of their dogs, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

It is obviously a really important issue and there have been a number of really distressing incidents over the past two or three months in particular,” Minister McConalogue said in response to a question from Independent TD Mattie McGrath.

