Stricter tractor driver rules review delayed until 2024

The minimum age requirement for an entry level T1 licence would still be 16 years old

A review of proposed stricter rules for tractor driver licences, which would limit weight and speed capacity for younger drivers, is unlikely to go ahead this year, the European Commission has indicated.

Under the proposed two-tier system, to be common across Member States instead of the current national regulatory approach, the minimum age requirement for an entry level T1 licence would still be 16 years, but a speed limit of 40km per hour and a maximum combination weight limit of 20t would be applied.

Drivers seeking to operate tractors at higher speeds and weights would need to complete a further exam to attain a full T licence, which would also qualify the driver with a BE licence to put a trailer behind a car.

New Road Safety Authority data shows the number of tractor learner driving permits (category W) issued in Ireland almost doubled from 1,725 in 2020 to 3,219 in 2022 — the highest level since 3,400 in 2011.

Asked when the proposal, put forward by CEETTAR (European Organisation of Agricultural, Rural and Forestry Contractors) and supported by the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI), will be actioned, an EU Commission official said: “No decision has been made at this stage.

​“The proposal for a separate tractor driving licence will be examined within the planned revision of the Driving Licence Directive. A Commission proposal on the revision of this directive is tentatively scheduled for the end of Q1.”

CEETTAR Secretary General Jerome Roche said the revision “is unlikely to be proposed before 2024”.

Asked how the move could impact the agricultural contracting sector in Ireland, FCI CEO Michael Moroney said: “Having a common licence across the EU would allow free movement of agricultural machinery operators between Member States.

“Any new tractor driving licence should be for agricultural and non-agricultural work... a tractor is a tractor, and any changes should mean the licence is related to the vehicle, not the type of work performed.

“For FCI members, the safety of their operators is of the highest importance. Any proposed changes should not be a deterrent to gaining employment, so it is important that securing T1 and T licences is an affordable process.

“We believe the requirement for a theoretical, plus a practical, examination to gain a T1 licence would lead to improved driving skills.”