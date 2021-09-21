State trials insurance policy for mountain walkers

The IFA wants the insurance/indemnification to be extended to include all walking access areas

The use of public liability insurance policies to indemnify private land-owners in upland areas, who allow access to their lands for recreational purposes, is to be trialled by the Department of Rural and Community Development.



Describing the issue as “complex”, the Department said it had been advised that an indemnity scheme would require legislative provision and a number of pieces of legislation might need to be amended.



A public liability insurance policy was secured for the two existing Mountain Access Project areas — the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Kerry and Binn Sléibhe in Galway — and came in to effect from August 13.

This pilot solution was developed in consultation with Comhairle na Tuaithe and is being implemented on a two-year trial basis. “There are some practical implementation issues to be finalised and these will be advanced through Comhairle na Tuaithe in the coming weeks,” said a Department spokesperson. “The policy represents a substantial step forward for landowners in the two Mountain Access Project areas involved, who now have access to public liability insurance in respect of the use of their land by individual walkers/hikers.” Other options around indemnity and potential amendments to the Occupiers Liability Act will continue to be explored. Minister Heather Humphreys has also committed to engaging further with the Attorney General on the matter, and the Department is also working to explore how the Mountain Access Project model can be expanded to other areas. The IFA wants the insurance/ indemnification to be extended to include all walking access areas, and to have cover for all farmers put in place without further delay. “Farmers can’t be expected to carry the risk, which is causing stress and anxiety,” it said.