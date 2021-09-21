Farming

State trials insurance policy for mountain walkers

The IFA wants the insurance/indemnification to be extended to include all walking access areas Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The use of public liability insurance policies to indemnify private land-owners in upland areas, who allow access to their lands for recreational purposes, is to be trialled by the Department of Rural and Community Development.


Describing the issue as “complex”, the Department said it had been advised that an indemnity scheme would require legislative provision and a number of pieces of legislation might need to be amended.


A public liability insurance policy was secured for the two existing Mountain Access Project areas — the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Kerry and Binn Sléibhe in Galway — and came in to effect from August 13.

