Stand-off continues on farm at centre of eviction controversy

ONE of three men whose arrest was ordered by the High Court for his continued occupation of a farm in Roscommon has warned he will continue to resist efforts by KBC Bank to take control of the property.

“The plan, full stop, is they (KBC) are not taking possession of this property – end of story,” said Colm Granahan.

Speaking inside the gates of the McGann farm at Falsk, Strokestown, which was the scene of one of the country’s most high-profile evictions in 2018, Mr Granahan said the occupants of the house believe they have right on their side and will not leave.

“They can do whatever they like but there is no-one that will live a day in that house or (no stock) will eat a blade of grass belonging to the McGanns,” he said.

Stressing this was not meant as, nor should it be taken to represent, a threat, he continued: “No-one will touch the property… because of the background, that’s the reality.

“It’s worthless to them (KBC) – it’s cost probably four or five times the value of the property already.”

KBC Bank obtained an order for possession of the farm several years ago arising out of a €431,000 debt on the property from a loan to its registered owner Michael Anthony McGann.

On Friday, Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds ordered the arrest of any person found in occupation of the farm. Specific orders were made by Ms Justice Reynolds against three named individuals, and any other person found to be in occupation of the property.

She said she was satisfied to order the arrest of Michael Anthony McGann, who owns the property, former garda Kevin Taylor of Dublin Road, Longford, and Colm Granahan from Ballina, Co Mayo.

Injunction

The court heard evidence from KBC, which previously obtained an injunction granting it vacant possession of the farm, that the three men remain on the property.

Mr Granahan has confirmed that he and Mr McGann are resident at the property and said he and his associates would continue to argue that the entire eviction and repossession process targeting the farm was unlawful.

One issue raised by Mr Granahan was the fact a firm employed by KBC to secure the property in 2018 did not have a Private Security Authority (PSA) licence to operate in this jurisdiction at the time.

