So long to soggy summer - but temperatures beat averages

Rain and showers marred August as low-pressure system struck

1/9/2019 Farmer Jarlath Farrell drives through his field at Barbersfort, Cahergal where recent heavy rain has seen the River Grange burst its banks, destroying crops and leaving sheep marooned. Photo: Ray Ryan.
1/9/2019 Farmer Jarlath Farrell drives through his field at Barbersfort, Cahergal where recent heavy rain has seen the River Grange burst its banks, destroying crops and leaving sheep marooned. Photo: Ray Ryan.
Stock picture

Allison Bray

Ireland's disappointing summer ended with above average rainfall - but at least is was warm.

Met Éireann's weather summary for August confirmed what sun-seekers had long known - it was a washout.

A low-pressure system dominated our weather for the first three weeks of the month after a brief spell of dry weather at the beginning of the month, bringing heavy and thundery rain and showers followed by a deep area of low pressure in the second week.

"This gave some very heavy rain or showers with gusty winds for many between August 8 and 10, with some thunderstorm activity embedded, causing flooding in places," said the summary.

Unsettled weather continued into the middle and latter part of the month with rain and showers on most days during the latter half of the second week of August, with more rain and showers developing each day of the third week of the month.

However a high-pressure system developing over mainland Europe during the last week of the month brought a welcome respite, with warm and settled weather, especially for the eastern half of the country.

The west, however, was not so lucky, and "reverted to an unsettled pattern with low pressure dominating again", according to Met Éireann.

Heavy and prolonged rain rounded off the month in the west and north-west, which led to flooding in some places.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Meanwhile, lightning struck six times during the month.

While most areas had rainfall totals above their long-term average, Athenry, Co Galway, recorded the highest monthly total, with 297.3mm.

Newport, Co Mayo, experienced its wettest August day since 1998 when 48.7mm fell on August 30.

Despite a soggy month in most areas, it was warmer than usual for August, with almost all weather stations recording mean air temperatures above their long-term averages for August.

The Phoenix Park weather station recorded its warmest August since 2004 when the mean air temperature for the month was 16.2C.

Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon recorded the highest temperature of the month when the mercury soared to 25.4C on August 2.

Meanwhile, the weather station in Claremorris, Co Mayo, recorded the coldest temperature of the month at just 4.6C on August 13.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Amid swine fever outbreak, Brazil beef plants set for Chinese inspections:...
Stock Image

'No silver bullet' for greenhouse gas problems in farming sector
Demand: Minister Michael Creed has been forced to extend the deadline for applications. Photo: Arthur Carron

Farmers voting with their feet over Government's support package
Nigel Dodds: DUP chief would welcome all-Ireland food standards. Photo: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Irish Sea border plan for agriculture proposed in secret UK papers
The Four Courts, Dublin

Sexual blackmail and threats of violence: new claims rock beef protest
Stock image

Germany to ban use of glyphosate from end of 2023 - sources

Protestors agree to allow Chinese audit of Kepak's Athlegue plant


Top Stories

A sign in chinese on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan which was left there for potential Chinese investors to read. It translates as “peaceful farmerr protest, looking for a fair price for our product”. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Minister to hold talks with parties in beef dispute on Monday
Riding into town: Orla Sheil, from Co Limerick, at the launch of the Ploughing in Fenagh, Co Carlow. Photo: Mark Condren

No 'jolly' this year as the 'two Bs' - Brexit and beef - to dominate...
Mairead McGuinness. Photo: PA

Call for EU competition watchdog to examine EU beef sector
Deceptive: This stream looks clean buts its waters are badly contaminated by farmyard effluent.

Farmyard point sources a hidden factor in waterways pollution says new...
AP)

Future of the CAP: MEPs want to resume work on pre-election reform proposals
Suckler cow and calf

John Joyce: I've decided to keep the suckler cows away from any soft...
Winter oilseed rape

PJ Phelan: So many reasons to grow winter rape