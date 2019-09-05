So long to soggy summer - but temperatures beat averages

Ireland's disappointing summer ended with above average rainfall - but at least is was warm.

Met Éireann's weather summary for August confirmed what sun-seekers had long known - it was a washout.

A low-pressure system dominated our weather for the first three weeks of the month after a brief spell of dry weather at the beginning of the month, bringing heavy and thundery rain and showers followed by a deep area of low pressure in the second week.

"This gave some very heavy rain or showers with gusty winds for many between August 8 and 10, with some thunderstorm activity embedded, causing flooding in places," said the summary.

Unsettled weather continued into the middle and latter part of the month with rain and showers on most days during the latter half of the second week of August, with more rain and showers developing each day of the third week of the month.

However a high-pressure system developing over mainland Europe during the last week of the month brought a welcome respite, with warm and settled weather, especially for the eastern half of the country.

The west, however, was not so lucky, and "reverted to an unsettled pattern with low pressure dominating again", according to Met Éireann.

Heavy and prolonged rain rounded off the month in the west and north-west, which led to flooding in some places.

Meanwhile, lightning struck six times during the month.

While most areas had rainfall totals above their long-term average, Athenry, Co Galway, recorded the highest monthly total, with 297.3mm.

Newport, Co Mayo, experienced its wettest August day since 1998 when 48.7mm fell on August 30.

Despite a soggy month in most areas, it was warmer than usual for August, with almost all weather stations recording mean air temperatures above their long-term averages for August.

The Phoenix Park weather station recorded its warmest August since 2004 when the mean air temperature for the month was 16.2C.

Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon recorded the highest temperature of the month when the mercury soared to 25.4C on August 2.

Meanwhile, the weather station in Claremorris, Co Mayo, recorded the coldest temperature of the month at just 4.6C on August 13.

Irish Independent