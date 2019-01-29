A nationwide weather warning for snow and ice comes into force this morning and will last until at least the weekend.

A nationwide weather warning for snow and ice comes into force this morning and will last until at least the weekend.

Snow-ice warning in place until Saturday - 'Threat of serious snow' and temperatures of -3C expected

While the wintry showers will become more "isolated" tomorrow, significant snowfall can be expected on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Met Éireann.

"It's tonight that the showers will leave falls of of snow, as temperatures drop to below freezing, between 0 and -3C. The wintry showers tomorrow will become more isolated , and the winds will ease as well," Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"The big threat of snow this week is on Wednesday night and during Thursday, as the winds turn easterly in direction and as the pressure to the south of Ireland injects moisture to those easterly winds.

Rain will clear eastwards this morning and the cloud will break up. The day will be bright and sunny but cold with wintry showers, especially over the western half of the country. Highs of 2 to 5 degrees in gusty westerly winds. pic.twitter.com/sM1eorbFh8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 29, 2019

"Once that threat passes, it will remain cold and frosty for Friday and the weekend, and then temperatures will start to creep up again at the start of next week.

"In the meantime, the rest of this week is cold and frosty with a threat of some serious snow later on Wednesday night and Thursday."

Fears have been raised for homeless people sleeping rough as temperatures are set to fall to -3C.

Meanwhile, motorists have been warned there will be widespread frosts and icy stretches on untreated roads.