Snail farmers report losses ‘in the tens of thousands’ amid claims they were misled

Mary Lynch on her snail farm in Tulla, Co Clare Photo: Natasha Barton Expand
Mary Lynch says: 'I started up in 2019 and this year I harvested 150kg off a quarter of an acre. I spent €1,500 on snail food and received €600 for my end product'

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Escargot Ireland, a representative group with over 60 members, has issued a warning to others considering starting a snail farming enterprise as some start-ups are reporting losses in the tens of thousands and claim to have been misled about the profitability of the sector.

Many of the group’s members first commenced snail farming during the pandemic, having turned to advisory bodies and existing snail farmers for advice. On a webpage, which was deleted from the Teagasc website on August 5 last, aspiring snail farmers were told an income of €40,000/acre was possible and could result in profits of €20,000/acre.

