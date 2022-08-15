Snail farmers report losses ‘in the tens of thousands’ amid claims they were misled

Escargot Ireland, a representative group with over 60 members, has issued a warning to others considering starting a snail farming enterprise as some start-ups are reporting losses in the tens of thousands and claim to have been misled about the profitability of the sector.

Many of the group’s members first commenced snail farming during the pandemic, having turned to advisory bodies and existing snail farmers for advice. On a webpage, which was deleted from the Teagasc website on August 5 last, aspiring snail farmers were told an income of €40,000/acre was possible and could result in profits of €20,000/acre.

Teagasc energy and rural development specialist Barry Caslin told the Farming Independent: “We don’t have any research on snail farming done in Ireland. Our advice came with a big caveat. The information we use was sourced from the French Chambers of Agriculture.

“It’s impossible to have figures for all of the specialty farming sections. Snail farming is something I wouldn’t be encouraging people to dive into. Market coordination needs to take place through methods such as an European Innovation

Partnership (EIP). Figures do need to be amended and farmers need to go to the likes of France for advice and courses.”

Escargot Ireland vice chairperson Mary Lynch farms snails in Tulla, near Ennis, Co Clare, and claims to have gotten into the sector after seeing reports of €40,000/acre being made by other producers.

“We don’t have a market for the snails we produce here in Ireland,” she says. “I use the indoor system and I feel that nobody can achieve 10t of snails per acre, which has been suggested. Nobody in Ireland is producing over 1t/acre even.

“I started up in 2019 and this year I harvested 150kg off a quarter of an acre. I spent €1,500 on snail food and received €600 for my end product.

Mary Lynch says: 'I started up in 2019 and this year I harvested 150kg off a quarter of an acre. I spent €1,500 on snail food and received €600 for my end product'

“I have invested tens of thousands starting up this business. I’ve built a hibernation room, incubation room and polytunnel on my farm. I did snail farming courses in Ireland also. I don’t want to be at the bottom of this pyramid anymore and I want to see if we can add value to our product.”

Escargot Ireland chairwoman Deirdre O’Connor started snail farming during the pandemic after losing her job in retail and returning home full-time to look after her four children.

“We have 14 suckler cows so I was exploring ways my husband and I could help support the household income,” she says. “I started out snail farming with information from the Teagasc website and took it from there.

“One experienced snail farmer told me at the time they were reducing their suckler numbers in place of snails.

“We’ve invested €6,500 so far in the snail enterprise. This might not sound like an awful lot but to our house it’s a huge amount of money. We’re relying on income from the sale of heifers from the suckler herd to meet bills.

“In future I will look at hosting farm talks and tourism to try and make an income from the snails.”

Eva Milka is the owner of Gaelic Escargot and was one of the first to commence snail farming in Ireland back in 2013. “There have been people who have taken advantage of the lack of knowledge within the sector,” she says. “There is a false understanding around snail farming here. It’s hugely dependent on knowledge, even a tiny mistake can result in a huge impact on the whole cycle.

“Investment in your infrastructure is hugely important. The course I run often bursts people’s bubble and opens them up to the realities of snail farming and the true picture.

“The first couple of years are extremely challenging and that’s what is to be expected. It’s a long-term project and won’t be an overnight success.”