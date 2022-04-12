Silage wrap price hike to cause reduction in bale volume

Plastics importers have described 2022 as an exceptional year for the industry.

The price of silage wrap is set to rise again with plastic suppliers quoting farmers €110-€130 per roll.

The continued price rise comes as a result of a widespread shortage in the raw materials required by plastics manufacturers.

Butene, hexane and oxane are the by-products of the petrochemical industry used to make silage wrap and supply was affected greatly by the grounding of the aviation industry during the pandemic.

“Two years ago, bale wrap was selling at €75-€85. Prices are up at least a third now and my advice to anyone buying in 2022 is to just buy what you need for this year and no more,” Seamus O’Callaghan from Durapak Agri told the Farming Independent.

“Stock fell in 2020 and the reason prices are still rising is because factories haven’t had time to refill their inventories yet.”

The cost of covers for silage pits have also risen by as much as 40pc on pre-pandemic levels.

“Previously, I advised contractors to charge €11.50 per bale, but now they’d need to charge at least €15-€16,” Mr O’Callaghan added.

“Prices will remain high in 2022 as factories replenish their stocks. With inventories full again in late 2022, we should see a reduction in wrap price in 2023.”

Silage plastics importer and distributor Sean O’Connor described 2022 as an exceptional year for the plastics industry.

“Traditionally, my pre-Christmas order of 1,000t of plastic would be accepted straight away, but this year, they could only give me a guarantee of 50pc,” he said. “Luckily in the past couple of weeks, they have accepted the other 50pc and we’re to take the first delivery this month.”

Mr O’Connor predicts a reduction in the volume of bale silage made in Ireland this year as a result of the price hike.

“I imagine there will be a 10-15pc swing in bale silage being put into the pit instead this year. I have customers who typically make 1,000 bales per year talking about making pit instead,” he said.

“I import from the UK and mainland Europe and all manufacturers are facing the same issues with raw materials.”