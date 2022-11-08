Farming

‘Significant contribution’: Newford suckler herd reaps rewards as heifers slaughtered under 18 months

Decreasing the age of slaughter from 27 months to 24 months has the potential to deliver a methane savings of in excess of 19kg of methane per animal, over their lifetime Expand

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Under meticulously controlled conditions, Newford Suckler Demonstration Farm has shown what can be achieved when early slaughter is given priority, writes Niall Hurson.

The farm selected 40 beef heifers born in 2021 for slaughter in 2022. The heifers received priority access to grass and weren’t housed until December 7, 2021, at an average weight of 379kg.

