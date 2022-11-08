‘Significant contribution’: Newford suckler herd reaps rewards as heifers slaughtered under 18 months

Under meticulously controlled conditions, Newford Suckler Demonstration Farm has shown what can be achieved when early slaughter is given priority, writes Niall Hurson.

The farm selected 40 beef heifers born in 2021 for slaughter in 2022. The heifers received priority access to grass and weren’t housed until December 7, 2021, at an average weight of 379kg.

The indoor period lasted for just 44 days and the heifers each consumed 252kg of concentrates, costing €90/head.

Heifers received 2kg of an 18pc crude protein concentrate and good-quality 75pc DMD silage fed ad-lib.

Average daily gain over the 44 days was 0.72kg, and turnout took place on January 20, with weights averaging at 411kg.

Newford’s latest herd update details that 90pc of these heifers have now been slaughtered at an average of just under 18 months of age.

All heifers were drafted off grass with no concentrate supplementation provided since turnout, except for four heifers. The animals were processed with an average live weight of 557kg, giving a carcass weight of 290kg, at 52pc kill-out. They graded on average R-3=. The average factory base price was €5.06/kg and the average payment came in at €1,476/head.

Commenting on the first batch of 20 heifers slaughtered in the Ballyhaunis plant, Group Development Manager of Dawn Meats, Paul Nolan, said the animals were ideally suited to the factory’s top market.

“Coming in at under 300kg carcass is ideal because it’s giving us cuts that are very suitable to what the consumer is looking for, which is a well rounded decent eye steak, but not too heavy.

“With targets as we know are going to be difficult to reach in Ireland, it’s fabulous to see these carcasses coming in at 17 months of age, which means they are dying approximately six months earlier than the average heifer in Ireland today. What a significant contribution that would be to alleviating our greenhouse gas emissions.”

So why should individual farmers want to reduce the average age of slaughter within their beef herd? The simple answer is, the longer a beef animal lives, the greater the quantity of methane it will produce.

Methane production occurs during the digestion of feed in the forestomach of ruminant livestock such as cattle.

Methane associated with ruminant livestock production accounts for almost two-thirds (60pc) of Irish agricultural greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In turn, agriculture currently contributes 37pc of the total GHGs emitted in Ireland. Methane is a GHG that is 28 times more potent to the environment than carbon dioxide.

Strategies

Achieving a reduction in the level of methane produced by ruminants will require a combination of strategies, with lowering the slaughter age of the Irish beef herd to 24 months by 2030 considered a core measure for the agriculture sector under the Government’s Climate Action Plan.

Estimates show that each year, 60pc of the current prime cattle kill or over 800,000 cattle are currently slaughtered over the age of 24 months.

The Farming Independent has also previously estimated that almost 15pc or 180,000 prime cattle continue to be killed over 30 months.

Research at Teagasc Grange is investigating strategies aimed at shortening the time it takes for animals to reach target slaughter weight and carcass fatness.

Researchers believe that improvements to the average daily live weight gain of an animal can not only be economically beneficial to the producer, but also reduces the quantity of methane emitted over the lifetime of an animal. Intensively finished beef cattle offered a high-concentrate diet on average producing 230g of methane per day, equivalent to 22g of methane for every kg of dry matter consumed.

Decreasing the age of slaughter from 27 months to 24 months has the potential to deliver a methane savings of in excess of 19kg of methane per animal, over their lifetime. Improved grassland management, the genetic selection of more efficient growing animals and possibly the inclusion of clover and alternative species within the grazing sward all have the potential to further reduce the average slaughter age of Irish beef cattle.