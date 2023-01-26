Farming

Farming

Sheep kill up by almost 8%, as prices plunge by €1/kg

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

The national sheep kill was up by 7.7pc between January and December 2022, when compared with the same period in 2021, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

In recent weeks, lamb prices have dipped to €1/kg below where they were 12 months ago.

