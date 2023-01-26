Sheep kill up by almost 8%, as prices plunge by €1/kg

The national sheep kill was up by 7.7pc between January and December 2022, when compared with the same period in 2021, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

In recent weeks, lamb prices have dipped to €1/kg below where they were 12 months ago.

ICSA’s Sean McNamara has advised farmers that they now have a chance to get tougher in demanding higher prices.

“Factories are struggling to get lambs and prices are edging upwards,” he said.

“There are reports that some exports from New Zealand to China are resuming and it is clear that for the past few months, stronger EU and UK imports of New Zealand lamb have been a problem.

"It looks like the worst of that may be over for the moment so now is a time to look for higher prices.”

Cattle slaughterings also rose by 6.7pc in 2022 while the number of pigs slaughtered decreased by 1.5pc.

Earlier this month, Bord Bia beef sector manager Mark Zieg warned that supply looks set to be down 50,000 to 60,000 head in 2023.

Bord Bia also said that breeding females weren’t utilised to the same extent as other years, and instead finished earlier in 2022.

​“Those young cattle came through in the second half of last year and we might not see the same number of cows culled in the first half of this year. The tightness will be in the first half of the year and possibly in the last quarter,” Mr Zieg said.

“Lighter carcass weights were seen in all categories, with cattle being finished younger and feed costs [having an effect]. Especially on cows, you can see a quite dramatic 13.7kg drop. People availed of a strong cow price.”

Across Europe, beef consumption is anticipated to decline by one per cent in 2023. The dairy and suckler herd are expected to contract by 0.8pc and 1.9pc over the next 12 months. The long-term picture projects Europe’s cow herd to contract by 5.5pc by 2027.

Lower supplies of beef in Ireland and across Europe has helped drive beef prices here, with the outlook for the sector to remain positive until the autumn.

Speaking at a Teagasc DairyBeef 500 event in Clonmel, Joe Burke, Senior Manager of Meat & Livestock at Bord Bia, said he does not see the price on average for 2023 dropping.