Sheep herded along Whitehall by anti-Brexit campaigners

The People’s Vote group says a no-deal Brexit could force half of UK farms out of business.

A flock of sheep are herded past government buildings in Whitehall (Yui Mok/PA)
A flock of sheep are herded past government buildings in Whitehall (Yui Mok/PA)

Lewis Pennock

A flock of sheep was herded along Whitehall on Thursday by campaigners who say a no-deal Brexit could force half of UK farms out of business.

Six sheep were led past government buildings by the People’s Vote campaign group during the launch of its Farmers For A People’s Vote offshoot.

The spectacle, which lasted around half an hour, ended outside The Farmers’ Club at 3 Whitehall Court, where the groups held a press conference to launch a report about the effects of no deal on agriculture.

Panellists included Welsh Conservative anti-Brexit MP Guto Bebb, who said he will step down at the next election over Brexit and branded the consequences of no-deal “devastating”.

Dr Sean Rickard, former chief economist of the National Farmers’ Union, unveiled the report, No Deal: The Door To The Decimation Of UK Farming.

He said the farming and food industries would be “most vulnerable” to the impacts of no deal.

“We are in a state of utter trading madness if we crash out of Europe,” he said.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Farmers would face “very high tariffs” on exports to the EU and be placed into a “vicious pincers movement”, he said.

The report claims the EU and countries with which it has free trade agreements would apply tariffs on food imports from the UK after no deal, rendering British farms “uncompetitive”.

A combination of the removal of support payments and an “adverse trading environment” will render farming “unviable” and around half of businesses could cease trading by the mid-2020s, the report warns.

Dr Rickard said Brexit supporters do not see farming as a “priority”, adding: “I cannot see much opportunity of this sector growing in the aftermath of a no-deal Brexit.”

“Many industries will suffer but the industry that would suffer the most serious economic shock will be agriculture,” he said.

“It is impossible to project the exact number of farmers who will go out of business. What we do know is that over 40% of them will have no net income if the basic payment is removed.”

Mr Bebb said: “Farming is at the very heart of what makes this country great.

“To put that all at risk for the sake of pursuing a disastrous no deal for which the public haven’t given their consent would be an outrage against democracy.

PA Media


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Ballymahon Mart Longford. Photo Brian Farrell

Beef farmers won't rule out further protests with more price cuts...
Thomas Reid on the Kildare farm bought by his grandparents in the 1900s

Intel calls for An Bord Pleanala to use rarely used powers against 'vexatious' appeal...
It is expected that the talks will re-convene on Thursday or Monday next.. Photo: Kevin Byrne

'Factories discriminate against livestock marts' - ICOS
Stock photo

Tyrone farmer faces jail for animal welfare offences, court told
Stock photo

'Agri-backstop' needed to save dairy economy
Picket: Farmers talk to a driver at Kepak in Clonee, Co Meath. PHOTO: FRANK McGRATH

Watchdog's 'brass neck to terrorise farmers' as talks cannot discuss...

Organised crime gangs are becoming increasingly involved with the theft of...


Top Stories

Macra na Feirme president Thomas Duffy. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Co-op boards 'not open and welcoming' to the next generation of...
Stock image

BEAM scheme set to open to applications
Planting: Workers lay sods of imported grass at Croke Park in 2009 but fresh grass from north Dublin was used on the pitch last month. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

'Grassy Naul' bonanza for GAA with pitch export plan
7/8/2019 Ballinasloe Mart Lot Number 2 Weight 685Kg DOB 12/2/17 BreedBAX Sex Bullock Price Û1100 Photo Brian Farrell

Marts still feeling the aftershock of beef protests
ICMSA President Pat McCormack.

NI remaining in the single market looks most feasible compromise -...
IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Beef and dairy sectors 'vulnerable' to new diseases, warns academic
File photo

Leaving hay bales in the fields is a lost opportunity