'She was everything to us' - Owner mourns Marmalade the super world record-holding hen

According to her owner John Dolan, she was a Guinness World Record holding hen.

She also led the St Patrick's Day parade in her native town of Banagher, Co Offaly, and was known to be partial to a sip of the black stuff.

The half-breed Red Mottled hen was mother to more than 180 chicks, and was known the world over for her fertility, appearing in a number of media outlets.

She was born in 2014, and during one two-year period she had 10 clutches of chicks.

Yesterday, farmer John Dolan told the 'Midlands Today Show' that Marmalade had passed away.

"We were nearly too kind to her in the sense that we nearly killed her with kindness," John told host Will Faulkner.

"She was that well looked after you know. She was everything to us."