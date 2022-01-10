'Serious' labour shortages loom large on dairy farms this spring

Serious labour shortages are being reported on dairy farms as the busy spring season looms large, it has emerged.

From a scarcity of full-time farm managers to a lack of part-time operators for milking and feeding, concern is mounting that the sector will face a “tsunami” of knock-on implications as a result.

Farmer representatives have called on Government to increase the number of employment permits for dairy workers from outside the European Economic Area and to release them significantly earlier in the year.

Last October the Department of Enterprise announced just 100 non-EEA work permits for dairy farm assistants – compared to 2,500 for the meat processing sector.

Philip Kenny of Farm Relief Services (FRS) for Kilkenny, Carlow and district said: “Labour is always a problem at this time of year. . . but it’s serious now.

“It could turn out to be a crisis situation, all you need is a few farmers working day and night during a busy springtime and everything suffers – animal welfare, the health of the farmer, it’s a health and safety issue.

“There is a real need for extra workers, and they are not in this country, we need backup.”

Although FRS has close to 140 operators working full-time on dairy farms in the region, Mr Kenny said if 30 more operators were available in the morning, he would have long-term work for them.

“Farms are getting bigger, and they need more people. Years ago, we had the farm apprenticeship scheme to gear people who wanted to farm towards farming – there is less of that now.

“The real problem is not enough working visas are being given out by Government for the dairy sector – they are giving them out for the meat sector.

“The 100 visas announced in October was miles too late to get people in from countries like Saudi Arabia – if we got 200 visas last June, we would have experienced workers here now with accommodation and transport organised.”

Denis Drennan ICMSA Farm and Rural Affairs Committee chairman said: “I’ve been talking to four or five dairy farmers in the last week, ranging anywhere from 140 cows to 300 cows, and they can’t get labour for the spring.

“It’s miles worse than other years, it’s absolutely chronic at the minute. It’s going to be a massive problem this spring – and it’s a tsunami coming down the road.

“People aren’t going to take a job milking cows if there is easier work out there. Plus, the economy in general is experiencing a shortage in the workforce at the moment.”