Senator Lombard: ‘Milk suppliers on fixed contracts are going broke’

Fixed milk price (FMP) contracts “will fail long-term” unless agreements are changed to include input costs, Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard has warned.

The Cork Southwest representative and member of the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee says suppliers with up to 80pc of their milk tied into FMP contracts at 30-32c/L are at risk of “going broke” as the market milk price hits 50c/L.

It comes as Lakeland Dairies confirmed that all its suppliers on existing FMP contracts in the Republic will receive an 8c/L supplementary payment from April to December 2022 to alleviate severe inflationary pressures on inputs.

Glanbia also agreed to pay a 3c/L agri-input support payment on all milk supplied in April, while Carbery will make a one-off payment of 5c/L to FMP suppliers this month too.

But Mr Lombard, also a dairy farmer, is urging all dairy processors and Ornua — a co-operative which sells dairy products on behalf of its processor members — to take more action.

“We’ve figures that [show] up to 3,000 farmers are affected,” he said. “Though that seemed to be talked down by ICOS at committee level, we need them to supply us with the actual figures.

“My understanding is while Ornua and the co-op or PLC can tie in both inputs and outputs, the farmer is the one entity on that three-year contract that can’t tie in any inputs — they take all the risk.

“The contracts are a really important tool for stability in the market, but because of the way they are worded and the third leg missing for the farmer, they will fail long-term unless there is real change.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard says FMP contracts will fail long-term

“In an ideal contract, the farmers would tie in the costs of their inputs, feed and fertiliser. If they had that ability, they could — like the co-ops or Ornua — work the margin in the middle. Because they don’t have that, they’re totally exposed to the market. Some farmers I’ve spoken to are locked in at 31-32c/L — 20c/L behind the current base price.

“For those with a significant amount of milk tied in, the financial and mental pressure this is causing is unbearable. They will literally go broke unless something is done.

“Ornua has been very slow to come to committee on this. We corresponded with them once and they basically fobbed us off. I’ve written to committee again to ask Ornua to come — they have a major case to answer regarding these contracts.”

In response, a spokesperson for Ornua stated: “We are always open to engaging with State representatives and encourage collaboration between Government and industry in addressing issues impacting the sector.

“However, as we understand it, Ornua is one of a number of companies engaged in agreements to purchase dairy products from co-operatives at agreed product prices. We are not in a position to comment on individual fixed-milk contract arrangements agreed between co-operatives and the farmers who supply them.

“We are aware that fixed-milk contract arrangements are posing a challenge at farm level at present and are supporting our member co-ops by providing flexibility in relation to fixed-price product arrangements we have in place with them, allowing co-operatives to target support to where it is most needed.”

