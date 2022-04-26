Seed sales up just 5pc despite incentives to plant tillage

Most of the increase will be in spring barley for animal feed, said Michael Hennessy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

There will be an increase of just 5pc in the area under crops this year, despite a drive by the Minister for Agriculture to incentivise all farmers to plant tillage.

Michael Hennessy, head of crop knowledge at Teagasc, told the National Fodder and Feed Security committee last week that there has been just a 5pc increase in seed sales to date this year and that planting of protein crops is back on 2021 levels, adding that the increase could see an extra 200,000t of homegrown grain this year.

Under the Tillage Incentive Scheme, farmers can receive €400/ha for every additional hectare of tillage planted this year. However, experts warned from the outset that the scheme was ‘totally impractical’.

A survey carried out by Teagasc in recent weeks of tillage and livestock farmers indicated that 25pc of farmers said they were increasing their tillage area. Of those, 48pc said they were increasing it by 5-10pc, Hennessy said. “It’s not a huge increase. We were never going to expect that.”

He said the low uptake of protein crops was disappointing but there were no market signals for growers on the price for bean growers. “People decided to go for grain as it’s a bit more transparent.”

However, Hennessy said the sowing season is still open and there may be more crops planted. “We’re not finished yet... the weather is still good, the conditions are still excellent so there may well be a little bit more of the later stuff going in.”

He estimated that the increased area under tillage could see Ireland grow an extra 200,000t of grain in 2022.

Normal annual tonnage, he said, is 2mt and 2.3mt in any given year and if everything goes well, Ireland could grow an extra 200,000t of grain. “That would be the hope.”

Most of the increase, he said, will be in spring barley for animal feed.