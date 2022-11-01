Scramble for ACRES places as application backlog halts progress

Farmers are scrambling to secure places in the new ACRES scheme amid reports some are being turned away by Teagasc and private advisors.

Applications to ACRES can be submitted by farmers’ advisors up to November 21, however some advisors are warning they may not have the capacity to cope with the demand.

The Farming Independent has received reports that both Teagasc and private advisors have told some farmers they would be unable to process their applications due to the short period allocated.

A spokesperson for Teagasc said there was huge interest in the ACRES scheme and its advisors are trying to get as many of those applications processed as possible on a ‘first come, first served basis’.

The President of the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA), Noel Feeney, said his members are doing their best to get around to as many of their clients as time allows, but said advisors “can only do what they can do”, highlighting that the deteriorating weather conditions were slowing fieldwork.

“We are asking those farmers that miss out to be patient with us until it [ACRES] reopens next year,” he said.

IFA Rural Development Chair Michael Biggins described the situation as serious, highlighting that many farmers had not approached an ACRES planner until last week.

“The planners just are not able to do all the work,” he said. “It’s proving an absolute impossibility. A huge amount of farmers that want to get into the scheme won’t get in until the fourth quarter of next year.”

He added that the IFA has been asking Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to ensure no farmer who wants to be in the scheme will be without a payment in 2023.

A spokesperson for Minister McConalogue said he continues to engage with farmers and advisors to ensure the rollout of the new scheme is as seamless as possible.