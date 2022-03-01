Scientists challenge data linking red meat to health risks

In 2017, the same authors ranked red meat as the least important of 15 dietary risk factors studied.

A group of scientists have challenged the “reliability” of data linking red meat consumption to an apparent major rise in deaths and disease worldwide every year.

The medical, health and food science professors — including Prof Alice Stanton of the Royal College of Surgeons, Prof Frédéric Leroy of Vrije Universiteit in Brussels, and Prof Patrick Wall of UCD — claim there are “considerable disparities” in the most recent Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study, a biannual report published in top medical journal The Lancet.

In the GBD report for 2019, its authors highlighted red meat consumption as being a major contributing factor to diet-related morbidity and mortality, and a major dietary risk factor for heart disease, breast cancers and stroke.

Yet, in 2017, the same authors ranked red meat as the least important of 15 dietary risk factors studied.

The nutritional benefits of red meat were not reported in either study.

Unconvinced by the dramatic changes in the conclusions over a two-year period — and concerned about knock-on implications for health and agricultural policies given the influential role of GBD reporting — six international scientists united to challenge the findings in a letter published by The Lancet last week.

It states: “We have some serious concerns about the most recent GBD systematic analysis of risk factors. In particular, we wish to highlight the disease burden attributed to diets high in unprocessed red meat.

“In 2019, a diet high in red meat was reported to be responsible for 896,000 deaths and 23.9 million disability adjusted life-years (DALYs).

“By contrast, the GBD 2017 analysis only attributed 25,000 deaths and 1.3 million DALYs to diets high in red meat and red-meat intake was the least important of 15 dietary risk factors.

“Hence, by comparison with previous estimates, the 2019 estimates of deaths attributable to unprocessed red-meat intake have increased 36 fold and estimates of DALYs attributable to unprocessed red-meat intake have increased 18 fold. Is this reliable?” the scientists ask.

Since publication, GBD 2019 has been cited by 635 documents, including 351 scientific papers and nine policy documents such as the UK’s National Food Strategy.

Considering their concerns, the professors have called for the GBD 2019 dietary risk estimates to be excluded from use in any national/international policy documents or regulatory/legislative decisions until the issues have been fully addressed.