Scary Halloween story: More than a million pumpkins bought in Ireland will end up in landfill

With Halloween just around the corner, two-thirds of the two million pumpkins grown in Ireland are set to end up in landfills across the country, sources say.

The average Irish household throws out 150kg of food each year costing it €60 per month or €700 per year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Irish pumpkin sales are up 24pc on this time last year, with 23.2pc of Irish households having bought pumpkins already this year, according to a recent study by Kantar.

By this point last year, only 16.6pc of Irish households had purchased their pumpkins.

It’s not just Irish pumpkins adding to the food waste problem, as the UK is set to throw more than 22 million of theirs in the bin this year, according to environmental charity Hubbub.

It showed that 39.9 million pumpkins are set to be bought, and that over half of those will go to waste, costing the £32.6 million (€37.4m).

It comes despite food bills being at an all-time high and more pressure than ever on households to make food go further, according to Hubbub, which carried out the survey of 2,000 UK residents.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Hubbub director Aoife Allen, who is originally from Dublin, said she is unaware of any similar studies carried out in Ireland but that the pumpkin waste across the island could be similar in terms of the level of waste per population.

“I can’t speak for Ireland but from our understanding, having done the poll in the UK, people are far more likely to celebrate Halloween this year than other years and to buy pumpkins.

“Last year, around 14 million pumpkins were wasted in the UK following Halloween and that figure has taken a huge jump this year, to an expected 22 million. That’s probably down to more people celebrating this year.”

The study also found that a third of households said they are taking measures to make their food go further, with 26pc having started batch cooking to save on energy bills, but that nearly 1 in 5 people (18pc) don’t know how to cook pumpkin.

“We’re not by any means encouraging people to carve out their pumpkin, light it up with a candle for a week and then eat it, we’re asking people to consider eating the carvings when they carve, or decorate their pumpkin in another way so that they have the full pumpkin to eat,” said Aoife.