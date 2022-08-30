Sale of creosote in Ireland banned from spring 2023

Nearly 60pc of agricultural fencing is treated with creosote. Photo: Clive Wasson

Popular timber preservative creosote will be banned from Irish shelves from next spring.

Creosote is currently approved for specific uses, including transmission poles, railway sleepers and agricultural and equine fencing, however it is classed as a carcinogen and will be banned for sale in Ireland, along with treated products, from April.

Nearly 60pc of agricultural fencing is treated with creosote and it has been used for staking of fruit trees.

However, it has been under review for a number of years and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) conducted a public consultation and review on its use. The EU Commission has proposed a renewal for the substance, which would allow use of creosote for treatment of transmission poles and railway sleepers, but not for treatment of agricultural fencing.

Based on the information gathered across the EU from the consultation and MS input at the 72nd SCBP, support for the use in transmission poles and railway sleepers is widespread.

In the case of agricultural/ equine fencing, 18 out of a total of 21 submissions during the public consultation indicated support for this use.

It’s understood Ireland submitted information and a justification to the Commission for the continued use of creosote for agricultural fencing pending a suitable alternative.

However, no other member state put forward a justification for the continued use of treating agricultural fencing. From April 30, 2023, agricultural and equine fencing treated with creosote cannot be placed on the Irish market, including imported or Irish treated timber.

Timber treated with creosote on farm can continue to be used.

A new wood preservative product (Tanasote S40) containing a new active substance has been registered for use across the EU, including Ireland since 2021.

Approval for creosote will remain extant in Great Britain until at least July 2023 and therefore can continue to be used to treat agricultural fencing in Great Britain.