Safety plea issued after spate of shocking farm accidents

FARMERS have been urged to exercise maximum caution after three men narrowly escaped death or crippling injury in separate farm accidents in Cork and Tipperary over recent weeks.

All three accidents involved farm machinery - with one leaving a middle-aged man facing months of rehabilitation after he suffered more than a dozen fractures to his arms, legs and even torso.

The three accidents all involved farmers becoming entangled in machinery - in one case a man's overall sleeve got caught in a tractor power take-off (PTO) shaft on a Cork farm.

His life was saved because he was on the phone at the time talking to a mechanic as he inspected a suspected problem with his machinery - and the horrified mechanic was able to raise the alarm after hearing the awful sounds of the accident.

The latest accident occurred at Two Mile Borris in Tipperary with a young man getting caught in farm machinery.

However, he was pulled away before he suffered a potentially fatal injury by a colleague who spotted what had happened and reacted immediately.

Clonmel Garda Sergeant Margaret Kelly said the young man had a lucky escape.

“It could have resulted in life changing injuries for him," she told TippFM.

"We are happy to report that he is going to make a full recovery having suffered muscular and ligament damage.”

“It’s been a very busy time for farmers as it always is every spring and we’re just asking going forward for the months ahead for farmers and all machinery users that safety comes first when operating machines.”

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) urged farmers to be aware of the dangers posed at this busy time of year for the agri-food sector - ranging from handling livestock to operating machinery.

Farming remains Ireland's most dangerous occupation in terms of annual fatal accidents - dwarfing other sectors such as construction and fishing.

Between 2011 and 2020, 210 people were killed in farm-related accidents.

These included accidents involving tractors (91), livestock (39), machinery (22), drowning or gas (21), falls from a height (16), being struck by objects (13), timber incidents (4) and accidental electrocution (2).

Some 43pc of fatal accidents involved tractor use - with the majority of these deaths caused by vehicles over-turning, rolling forward, crushing the operator or being involved in an impact.