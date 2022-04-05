Farming

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary: ‘I won’t leave my kids lots of money – but a nice house and 250 acres’

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary would like his children to work the land

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary with an Angus bull at an auction of his livestock at Fennor House Farm, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, yesterday. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary says he won’t leave his children a “bundle of money” but wants to leave them a “nice house” and up to 250 acres of land to farm.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, published in today’s Farming Independent, he speaks about his love of the land and that he hopes his children may become farmers one day

