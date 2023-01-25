Rural TDs urge Dublin Bus to remove 'divisive' vegan posters

Rural TDs have called on Dublin Bus to remove a new series of “divisive” advertisements about agriculture displayed on its city fleet amid floods of complaints from constituents.

The poster campaign, promoted by Go Vegan World, an international animal rights and advocacy organisation, includes banner displays on buses stating: ‘Agriculture emits 37.1pc of Ireland’s GHG emissions. It’s time to stop using animal products’.

In a letter to Billy Hann CEO of Dublin Bus Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said: “I am contacting you after being inundated with complaints regarding the recent advertisements being placed on Dublin Buses.

“It is sad to see Dublin Bus getting into a divisive debate both politically and nationally by promoting the views of an agenda by vegan activists and working on figures that, on present research, initial results are shown as incorrect.

“There is, in the public opinion, plenty of advertisements that Dublin Bus can run that can financially help them without being divisive. I am asking Dublin Bus to remove these advertisements,” said the Roscommon-Galway representative.

Laois-Offaly Independent TD Carol Nolan has also written to Dublin Bus calling for the withdrawal of the posters.

“Our food is produced at the highest level of regulation and standards, but our farmers don’t get recognition or acknowledgment for the good work they do in terms of sequestering of carbon or in terms of food production,” she stated.

In response a spokesperson for Dublin Bus said advertising formats “are available to all brands, businesses, and organisations”.

“Commercial advertising and marketing communications in Ireland are subject to the rules and guidelines as set out in the ‘Code of Standards for Advertising and Marketing Communications in Ireland’, as published and administered by the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland.”

Go Vegan World also refers to the matter on its website stating: “The Go Vegan World ads on contributions to GHG emissions in Ireland are anything but misleading. The context for our ad is the recent EPA reports on contributions to GHGs in Ireland.

“The EPA reports state: Agriculture is the single largest contributor to the overall emissions, at 37.5pc. Transport, energy industries and the residential sector are the next largest contributors, at 17.7pc, 16.7pc and 11.4pc, respectively”