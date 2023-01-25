Farming

Rural TDs urge Dublin Bus to remove 'divisive' vegan posters

Roscommon-Galway Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice. Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

Rural TDs have called on Dublin Bus to remove a new series of “divisive” advertisements about agriculture displayed on its city fleet amid floods of complaints from constituents.

The poster campaign, promoted by Go Vegan World, an international animal rights and advocacy organisation, includes banner displays on buses stating: ‘Agriculture emits 37.1pc of Ireland’s GHG emissions. It’s time to stop using animal products’.

