A Garda investigation is underway in Inishowen, Co Donegal after a calf in the area had his tongue sliced in a suspected malicious attack.

'What kind of a sick individual would do this?' - Gardai investigate slicing of calf’s tongue

Speaking to Highland Radio, the farmer who owns the calf said that when he arrived at his sheds yesterday morning he found a month-old calf with its tongue sliced.

"We don't know what happened. He didn't bite it out. It doesn't appear to have been bitten out by any animal. It appears to have been sliced out.

"The whole tongue is gone.

"If it got its tongue caught on something or trapped there would be blood.

"It appears that someone has gone in and sliced it out. The vet said he never saw anything like this before.

"You have to ask what kind of a sick individual would do this?"

The farmer said the tongue is essential for suckling and for eating grass.