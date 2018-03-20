A man who shot and injured an intruder at his father's house in 2012 has welcomed a court decision to acquit Martin Keenan of the murder of a trespasser.

'We've a right to defend our homes', says man who shot intruder on farmers land

In the first such case defended under the Defence and the Dwelling Act, Mr Keenan was this week cleared of murdering Wesley Mooney.

Graham Lowndes was himself prosecuted after he shot and injured thief Matthew Fahey when confronting him at his father's house in 2012. But reacting to this week's not guilty verdict, Mr Lowndes said the law will be of comfort to homeowners and may make intruders think twice about trespassing and burglary.

"I feel very strongly that a person has a right to defend themselves and their property," said Mr Lowndes. "What went on for years was unfair. When you are in that position of being confronted in your home, you don't have time to be thinking about rights and laws. You just want to protect yourself," he added.