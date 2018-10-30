North Co Dublin farmer John White says his community has had enough of being intimidated, assaulted and robbed by criminals.

'We can't live in fear' - farmer says community is targeted by trespassers 'casing out properties'

Mr White, who owns a farm in Killossery, told the Irish Independent that on two separate occasions thieves stole garden equipment from his property.

However, his neighbours have endured far worse recently.

"Many farms and homes are being targeted by groups of individuals trespassing on their land with lurcher dogs. They claim they are hunting, but in reality they're casing out their property.

"In early September, my neighbour was savagely set upon and ended up in hospital with serious injuries.

"Last year, my other neighbour was beaten up and had his leg and arm broken.

"Incidents like these have long-lasting consequences for the people involved. It's safe to say most farmers in the area have suffered losses of property, be it equipment or livestock.

"We say enough is enough. Recently, a WhatsApp group has been set up and those in this group messaging scheme highlight anything untoward happening in the area."