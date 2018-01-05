A rural butcher admits he was left scared after a masked man entered his shop, smashed it up with a weapon and then doused the premises in petrol.

WATCH: Rural butcher shop smashed up and doused in petrol in shocking attack

Dermot Moore, who owns the shop in Rathdrum, Wicklow, said he had fears the incident could have been much more serious if the petrol had been ignited as two people live over the shop and they were there asleep at the time of the attack.

“The two men upstairs would not have got out, there’s no question,” he told the Sunday World this week. The entire attack at his shop in Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow, has been caught on a security video. The footage shows the raider smashing the front door panel and then climbing in to the shop.

Using a pick-axe handle or baseball bat, the raider then smashes the glass on the display freezers, showering the area in glass. After a few seconds he leans back out the front door to get a petrol canister.