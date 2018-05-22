Watch: Reward offered after brazen thieves target livestock auctioneer
A substantial reward has been offered by a well-known livestock auctioneer in County Tyrone for the recovery of machinery and family valuables stolen from his farm on Sunday night.
Brazen thieves targeted Richard Beattie’s farm and broke into his house as the family slept in their beds.
Richard woke on Monday morning to find thieves had stolen his black Toyota Landcruiser, a trailer, kid’s quad bike and a JCB Workmax utility vehicle but worst of all, had broken into the kitchen of the family home while he, his wife and three young children were all asleep.
Three thieves were spotted on Richard’s farm CCTV trying to steal another bigger quad bike but were unsuccessful in removing it.
Richard had spent all week at Balmoral Show on his trade stand and had just returned from taking his stand down on Sunday night leaving his trailers loaded with all the boarding and stand material.
It was the first real good night’s sleep the Beattie family had enjoyed as they were all tired from their long days at the show in Balmoral Park near Lisburn.
Richard said: “We had enjoyed the Balmoral Show all week and had a trade stand there meeting our customers. All week we had been getting up early and coming home late from the show so we were all very tired.
“Sunday night was the first night we could enjoy a long sleep. But I was shocked on Monday morning when I noticed the Toyota Landcruiser had been stolen along with the trailer, JCB utility vehicle and a kid’s quad bike.