Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 13 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

UK farmer who shot teenage burglar dead in 1999 says he has no regrets and would do it again

If I'm in the house and somebody comes in the house, I'm going to look after myself,’ the farmer says

Tony Martin was subject to international media attention after he killed a burglar on his farm in 1999 ( PA )
Tony Martin was subject to international media attention after he killed a burglar on his farm in 1999 ( PA )

Toyin Owoseje

A farmer who shot a dead a teenage burglar has revealed that he has no regrets over the incident and would do it again.

Tony Martin sparked a national debate in 1999 after he killed 16-year-old Fred Barras on his remote Norfolk farm. While many argued that he had the right to defend his home, others branded him a dangerous vigilante.

The farmer, who slept with a shotgun under his bed after his home was targeted in a string of burglaries, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison after the jury rejected his claim of self-defence.

However, Mr Martin was released from prison in 2003 after his murder conviction was downgraded to manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

The story, which made headlines across the globe, is the inspiration for Channel 4 dramatisation, The Interrogation, which will air this weekend.

Directed by Dave Nath, it uses the transcripts from Mr Martin’s police interviews following his arrest to give viewers an insight into the man as well as the crime.

After years of avoiding the press attention, Mr Martin, now 74, has given his first broadcast interview about the case.

At the end of the drama he is seen visiting to the boarded-up farmhouse, which he still owns, but has not lived in since the night of the shooting.

Also Read

He admits he chooses to live with friends because he fears he will react violently should he be burgled again.

“I don't want to get locked up. If I'm in the house and somebody comes in the house, I'm going to look after myself,” he told the programme.

“If you think I'm going to stand there and ask them what they're doing, I'm not that stupid.”

Asked if he was troubled by Fred’s death, he admitted that he didn’t give his victim a second thought because “what goes around, comes around.”

“When I was his age I lived with my grandparents – didn't go breaking into bloody houses 16 miles down the road.”

Independent News Service

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Mountrath Mart, Co. Laois ©Kevin Byrne Photography

Alarm as factories cut cow prices by €80/hd
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia holds milk price but warns of dairy downturn
Stock Image

Reformed Fair Deal plan may still not be attractive enough for many farmers
Stock photo

The lands 'are my whole life and my family’s' - Judge directs jailing of...
Dairy cows in lush pasture with blue ocean in background

IFA claims co-ops have failed to pass back the full value of the Ornua PPI to...
Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Minister for Finance blames EU rules for €70k cap on agri-tax benefits
Louise Crowley of Limerick was crowned the 54th Annual Clarke Machinery Group Queen of the Land 2018 on Sunday night last.

Dairy farmer Louise takes Queen of the Land crown