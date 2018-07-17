Two teenagers caught trying to set hay bales on fire in baler

Parents are being reminded to inform their children to act responsibly on the farm after two teenagers were caught attempting to set fire to hay bales inside a baler.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team in the UK warned on Facebook of the dangers of being irresponsible with fire on the farm.

“We are currently dealing with an incident in which two 14 year old lads have set fire to a hay bale. Setting light to a bale is never a good idea but when that bale is still in the baler and that baler is attached to a tractor it demonstrates another level of irresponsibility.

“Luckily a member of the public spotted them in the act and the fire was extinguished before any real damage was done,” it said.

The statement said that the two teenagers have been spoken to in front of their parents and reminded parents to remind their children not to be “daft” when it comes to farm safety.

“With the holidays approaching please remind your kids not to be daft and explain how a moment of madness can impact the rest of their lives. The 2 involved in this instance are of good character and their parents are shocked and hugely upset by their actions. You may think ‘my kids wouldn't do a thing like that’ you may be right but a gentle reminder doesn't hurt.”