Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 17 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Two teenagers caught trying to set hay bales on fire in baler

Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Parents are being reminded to inform their children to act responsibly on the farm after two teenagers were caught attempting to set fire to hay bales inside a baler.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team in the UK warned on Facebook of the dangers of being irresponsible with fire on the farm.

“We are currently dealing with an incident in which two 14 year old lads have set fire to a hay bale. Setting light to a bale is never a good idea but when that bale is still in the baler and that baler is attached to a tractor it demonstrates another level of irresponsibility.

“Luckily a member of the public spotted them in the act and the fire was extinguished before any real damage was done,” it said.

The statement said that the two teenagers have been spoken to in front of their parents and reminded parents to remind their children not to be “daft” when it comes to farm safety.

“With the holidays approaching please remind your kids not to be daft and explain how a moment of madness can impact the rest of their lives. The 2 involved in this instance are of good character and their parents are shocked and hugely upset by their actions. You may think ‘my kids wouldn't do a thing like that’ you may be right but a gentle reminder doesn't hurt.”

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed expresses concern over income tests for future CAP payments
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

'There will be opportunities for real simplification for farmers'- 7 ways...
IFA President Joe Healy

Low-interest loans needed to bail out drought-stricken farmers, say IFA
Salmon and trout killed on Ollatrim River

Large fish kill on Tipperary river likely caused by pesticides or herbicides -...
The counties with highest number of farmers receiving payments over €100,000 were Cork and Meath, each with 29 recipients.

'Fairer CAP' needed to tackle east-west divide on payments
Stock picture

Woman (54) killed in tragic cow attack
A bus and tractor collided on the road on Monday afternoon.

11 people in hospital after bus and tractor collide in Newtownards