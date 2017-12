Two men, one Polish and the other Ukrainian, have been charged following a major Garda investigation into the targeting of valuable agri-farm machinery in a spate of rural robberies.

The duo appeared before Cork District Court following an investigation into the theft of quad bikes from locations across Ireland.

Maciej Kanai (37), of no fixed address, and Myjkola Lastovetsky (55), of Coarliss, Charleville, Co Cork, appeared before Judge Brian Sheridan at Midleton District Court. The judge was told that both men had been arrested by gardaí in Charleville, Co Cork, earlier this week following a Garda investigation into the theft of valuable farm machinery and its export to overseas markets. Bike

Mr Kanai, a Polish national, faces a single charge of handling stolen property, a quad bike, on December 19. Mr Lastovetsky faces a similar charge of handling stolen property, namely a quad bike, at Charleville on the same date. Both charges are brought under section 17 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act, 2001. Mr Lastovetsky faces a further two charges of burglary and the unlawful taking of a quad bike from Clonroosk, Feenagh, Co Limerick on December 18.