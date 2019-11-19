Tractor stolen from Armagh used in Louth ATM attack

ATM theft: The scene in Dunleer, Co Louth. Photo: Dave Conachy
Farming Independent Team

Farming Independent Team

Police have appealed for information after a Massey Ferguson tractor stolen from Armagh was used in an attack on an ATM machine in Louth.

The tractor and a low loader was stolen from a property in the Concession Road area of Cullaville sometime between 2.30pm on Friday, November 15 and 2.40am on Saturday, November 1. The vehicles were then used in the attack in Dunleer, Co Louth.

The low loader was recovered at the scene and the tractor was recovered in Hackballscross. Both have since been returned to their respective owners.

Police have asked anyone with any information to contact them at Crossmaglen on 101 quoting reference number 326 16/11/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

