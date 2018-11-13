Farm Ireland
Toyota jeeps and plant machinery seized in series of raids by CAB

Garda armed support unit Stock picture
Conor Feehan

The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized eight vehicles, plant machinery, drugs, cash and a gun in an operation targeting an organised crime gang in County Meath who are involved in drugs, theft and fraud.

CAB, assisted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Garda Dog Unit, the Garda Mounted Unit, the Eastern Region Regional Response Unit, the Meath Division Divisional Search Team, local Gardai from Ashbourne and Navan, and Revenue Customs conducted a search operation in County Meath this morning.

Seven searches in total were carried out, four in the Ashbourne Garda District, one in the Navan Garda District and two professional searches relating to the targets were conducted in offices in Dublin.

This search operation involved the search of five residential premises and two professional premises.

The five residential premises were located in County Meath, with the two professional premises located in Dublin.

Approximately eighty officers were deployed on this search operation.

Staff from the Electricity Supply Board provided assistance and made safe unauthorised electricity connections.

During the operation three stolen vehicles, a Toyota Landcruiser, Toyota Hi Lux, and a Toyota Avensis were seized.

Four vehicles were also seized for having Green diesel.

One vehicle was seized as evidence in connection with the theft of another SUV in Cork

Ecstasy to the value of €2,500 was also found, as well as assorted plant, machinery and tools.

€1.500 in cash, an air rifle, jewellery and documents were also discovered.

An investigation is being conducted in the theft of electricity from the national grid.

One man was arrested on warrant issued by the District Court.

Online Editors

