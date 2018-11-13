The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized eight vehicles, plant machinery, drugs, cash and a gun in an operation targeting an organised crime gang in County Meath who are involved in drugs, theft and fraud.

Toyota jeeps and plant machinery seized in series of raids by CAB

CAB, assisted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Garda Dog Unit, the Garda Mounted Unit, the Eastern Region Regional Response Unit, the Meath Division Divisional Search Team, local Gardai from Ashbourne and Navan, and Revenue Customs conducted a search operation in County Meath this morning.

Seven searches in total were carried out, four in the Ashbourne Garda District, one in the Navan Garda District and two professional searches relating to the targets were conducted in offices in Dublin.

This search operation involved the search of five residential premises and two professional premises.

The five residential premises were located in County Meath, with the two professional premises located in Dublin.

Approximately eighty officers were deployed on this search operation.

Staff from the Electricity Supply Board provided assistance and made safe unauthorised electricity connections.

During the operation three stolen vehicles, a Toyota Landcruiser, Toyota Hi Lux, and a Toyota Avensis were seized.