Toyota Hilux seized over suspected diesel theft from farmyard

Gardai in Meath have seized a Toyota Hilux suspected of being involved in the theft of diesel from a farmyard in Slane this week.

The incident earlier this week in Slane saw Gardai urge members of the public to keep a look out for two males in a black Toyota Hilux jeep which were suspected for stealing diesel from a farmyard in Slane.

Yesterday, on foot of search warrant Gardai from Navan, Ashbourne, traffic, drugs assisted by the Regional Support Unit entered a property in South Meath and seized the jeep involved.

No other persons present were at the property.

Follow up enquiries being conducted and Gardai hope to make an arrest in coming days.