Saturday 10 February 2018

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft

Eoghan MacConnell

Gardai have arrested a third man in connection with the theft of a tractor and grain trailer in the midlands last month.

The arrests follow a detailed investigation through the two provinces after the theft of a Massey Ferguson 6480 tractor and Broughan grain trailer from a farm in Mountmellick, Co Laois on the night of Friday, January 12.  

The extensive investigations across the two provinces yielded results when Gardai reunited tillage farmer Rory Doyle with his stolen tractor and trailer last week. 

Mr Doyle had issued appeals both on Facebook and through Done Deal in the wake of the crime. He praised members of the public who came forward with sightings or information and the Gardai who had located the tractor and trailer in Co Clare. 

“The guards were very good. They were brilliant in Mountmellick,” Mr Doyle remarked at the time. 

He thanked all of his neighbours, friends and members of the public who assisted him after the theft. Mr Doyle also urged other people to use social media to highlight and help solve thefts. Mr Doyle admitted he never believed anyone would steal his tractor and said he is now adding to security measures at his farm. 

Investigating Gardai are also understood to have conducted a number of searches in both Leinster and Munster following the theft. The three men, who are all from the West Clare area, were arrested and detained at Portlaoise Garda Station last week.

Gardai said the tractor and trailer  have a combined value in excess of €80,000. They are now believed to be trying to establish both the movements of the three men and the tractor and trailer in the days following the theft. Gardai said there investigations are ongoing.

