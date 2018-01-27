Farm Ireland
'They were waiting in the kitchen' - Farmer dragged around his house with noose in terrifying raid

Raiders were waiting in his kitchen, when he arrived back into the house with turf at around 7pm

A sign for Ballivor, Co. Meath, where a farmer was assaulted and robbed in the local area. Picture credit; Damien Eagers
Ryan Nugent

A RURAL farmer has described the terrifying moments he was held at gunpoint with a noose tied around his neck as burglars raided his home for cash.

The dairy farmer (48) was dragged around his home in the area of Clonycavan, just outside Ballivor, Co Meath.

The brave man managed to loosen the grip one of the thugs had on him before escaping out his back door and into a neighbour’s home.

Speaking to the Irish Independent from his home, the man – who did not wish to be identified – said he was still shaken from the ordeal, which happened just over a week ago.

He said the thugs – both wearing balaclavas – had been waiting in his kitchen, when he arrived back into the house with turf at around 7pm on January 17.

“One lad was a bit thin and the other was bigger. He spoke with an English accent, ‘get down on the ground and put your hands behind your head’,” he said. They then wrapped a noose – a slim belt – around his neck, as one burglar held a knife to his head.

A rural road near Ballivor, Co. Meath where a farmer was assaulted and robbed. Picture credit; Damien Eagers
After scouring both the upstairs and downstairs of the home, taking the man with them everywhere, the thugs found around €200 which was left in the sitting room, and was a birthday gift.

The man gave them his bank card and pin details but they proceeded to ask him to provide bank statements and ransacked the kitchen, going through his cupboards.

However, it was when his phone rang they became distracted.

“They had everything pulled out of every place at this stage, you couldn’t see a tile on the floor,” he said.

“I kept telling them I’ve no money, only what’s in my bank account. The phone rang, it was my son and the lad that was holding me said ‘you said you lived on your f***ing own’.

“I said that I do, he lives with his mother, he’s coming up to get a lend of that van (outside).

“The English fella was no length gone out the door, I could hear him talking to someone (outside), so I said to myself I’ve to get out of here,” he added.

The victim said he needed to escape before his son arrived to the house, and fled as the second burglar returned.

“I just turned, made a run out the door in my stocking feet with my hand here pulling the belt and I said to myself ‘you’re going to come with me or you’re gonna lose grip’,” he said.

“I nearly ran through the car, because of the relief, he lost his balance there somewhere and I just got out in front of the garage and burst through the laurel hedge (into another field),” he added.

The terrified man said the phone call that prompted his escape took place at around 7.55pm, but he didn’t reach his neighbour’s home until around 8.15pm as he attempted to evade the burglars.

“I was nervous, but I was so happy to see them (the neighbours),” he said.

“I wouldn’t like another man, woman or child (to go through this),” he added.

The first suspect has been described as being between 5ft 11in to 6ft in height, stocky, with and English accent, and he was wearing a dark coat and black trousers.

The second man was around 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in, slim, and had a Dublin accent.


Irish Independent

