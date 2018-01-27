A RURAL farmer has described the terrifying moments he was held at gunpoint with a noose tied around his neck as burglars raided his home for cash.

'They were waiting in the kitchen' - Farmer dragged around his house with noose in terrifying raid

The dairy farmer (48) was dragged around his home in the area of Clonycavan, just outside Ballivor, Co Meath.

The brave man managed to loosen the grip one of the thugs had on him before escaping out his back door and into a neighbour’s home. Speaking to the Irish Independent from his home, the man – who did not wish to be identified – said he was still shaken from the ordeal, which happened just over a week ago.

He said the thugs – both wearing balaclavas – had been waiting in his kitchen, when he arrived back into the house with turf at around 7pm on January 17. “One lad was a bit thin and the other was bigger. He spoke with an English accent, ‘get down on the ground and put your hands behind your head’,” he said. They then wrapped a noose – a slim belt – around his neck, as one burglar held a knife to his head.

A rural road near Ballivor, Co. Meath where a farmer was assaulted and robbed. Picture credit; Damien Eagers