'Theft of electric fences could have caused serious accidents'

Stock picture
Stock picture
Stock photo.

Sinead Kelleher

Farmers say serious accidents could have been caused following the theft of a number of electric fences last week in the Tarbert area of Co Kerry that left livestock and horses free to roam onto public roads.

At least two electric fences, along with the batteries powering them, were stolen from properties at Kilnaughtin, Tarbert, in a bizzare crime thought to have been the work of an opportunist(s) travelling through the area last week.

One of the electric fences taken enclosed a field that was home to two horses; with the other fence enclosing a herd of cattle.

Both crimes left the animals unsecured and free to wander onto the public road. Luckily, the animals stayed put in their pastures.

But it could have been much worse if the horses or cattle had got out, affected locals - who have reported the matter to gardaí - say.

"We don't know who these people are taking our electric fences, but they would want to cop onto themselves," one concerned local told The Kerryman this week after the matter came to light in the locale.

They were forced to get new fencing and a power unit to secure at least one of the properties.

And while they say the monetary cost of the battery unit and the fencing is one thing, the cost of what could have happened would have been inestimably higher.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"The horses in particular could have got out onto the road and caused a very serious accident. Thank God they didn't leave the field, but it could have been much worse if someone had been injured or killed.

"And who would have been liable then? Only the landowners affected by these people, whoever they are."

Kerryman


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

A flock of sheep are herded past government buildings in Whitehall (Yui Mok/PA)

Sheep herded along Whitehall by anti-Brexit campaigners
Ballymahon Mart Longford. Photo Brian Farrell

Beef farmers won't rule out further protests with more price cuts...
Thomas Reid on the Kildare farm bought by his grandparents in the 1900s

Intel calls for An Bord Pleanala to use rarely used powers against 'vexatious' appeal...
It is expected that the talks will re-convene on Thursday or Monday next.. Photo: Kevin Byrne

'Factories discriminate against livestock marts' - ICOS
Stock photo

Tyrone farmer faces jail for animal welfare offences, court told
Stock photo

'Agri-backstop' needed to save dairy economy
Picket: Farmers talk to a driver at Kepak in Clonee, Co Meath. PHOTO: FRANK McGRATH

Watchdog's 'brass neck to terrorise farmers' as talks cannot discuss...


Top Stories

Macra na Feirme president Thomas Duffy. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Co-op boards 'not open and welcoming' to the next generation of...
Stock image

BEAM scheme set to open to applications
Planting: Workers lay sods of imported grass at Croke Park in 2009 but fresh grass from north Dublin was used on the pitch last month. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

'Grassy Naul' bonanza for GAA with pitch export plan
7/8/2019 Ballinasloe Mart Lot Number 2 Weight 685Kg DOB 12/2/17 BreedBAX Sex Bullock Price Û1100 Photo Brian Farrell

Marts still feeling the aftershock of beef protests
ICMSA President Pat McCormack.

NI remaining in the single market looks most feasible compromise -...
IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Beef and dairy sectors 'vulnerable' to new diseases, warns academic
File photo

Leaving hay bales in the fields is a lost opportunity