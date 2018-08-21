Teenage rural burglar 'schooled' by criminal gang leader who beat woman (89)

A 16-YEAR-OLD criminal has emerged as one of the main members of a prolific burglary gang causing chaos across the country with a string of break-ins and robberies in rural communities.

The teenager is well-known to gardai, despite his young age, and detectives believe he is a prominent member of a Traveller gang made up of young criminals from the north Wicklow and Tallaght area.

Although he is considered a serial burglar linked to a national crime group, he cannot be identified because he is a juvenile.

He is a close associate of burglary beast Jamie O’Brien, who is serving an eight-year sentence for tying up, beating and robbing pensioner Eva Sutton (89) in her home in 2015.

Jailed Jamie O’Brien is an associate of the teen burglar

O’Brien’s juvenile associate and his mob are linked to numerous burglaries in several different regions, including the midlands and the west.

It is understood the mob are also the chief suspects behind the violent theft of a car in a regional town in recent weeks, the details of which cannot be specified for legal reasons.

The crime gang is a prime target for gardai in Bray, as well as for national gardai under Operation Thor.

SURPRISE