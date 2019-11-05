Suspected key player in a countrywide burglary gang hit with €500k tax demand

A tax demand for €500,000 has been served on a man suspected of being a key player in a countrywide burglary gang.

A tax demand for €500,000 has been served on a man suspected of being a key player in a countrywide burglary gang.

The 53-year-old suspect is regarded by gardai of being heavily involved in an organised crime gang specialising in the theft of high-end vehicles as well as plant and machinery.

The gang is alleged to have carried out burglaries around the country over the past couple of years.

The revenue demand was served this morning by members of the Criminal Assets Bureau during a search of a house in Tuam, Co Galway.

The Cab was backed up in the operation by members of the armed support unit from the Western region.

Cab officers seized financial documentation relating to the purchase of a property and a number of vehicles.

Officers believe that many of the stolen vehicles were being broken down and sold off for parts.

A big Garda operation into the activities of the gang is also ongoing.

There were no arrests as a result of today’s search.

Online Editors