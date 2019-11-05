Suspected key player in a countrywide burglary gang hit with €500k tax demand

Tom Brady

A tax demand for €500,000 has been served on a man suspected of being a key player in a countrywide burglary gang.

The 53-year-old suspect is regarded by gardai of being heavily involved in an organised crime gang specialising in the theft of high-end vehicles as well as plant and machinery.

The gang is alleged to have carried out burglaries around the country over the past couple of years.

The revenue demand was served this morning by members of the Criminal Assets Bureau during a search of a house in Tuam, Co Galway.

The Cab was backed up in the operation by members of the armed support unit from the Western region.

Cab officers seized financial documentation relating to the purchase of a property and a number of vehicles.

Officers believe that many of the stolen vehicles were being broken down and sold off for parts.

A big Garda operation into the activities of the gang is also ongoing.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

There were no arrests as a result of today’s search.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Pippa Hackett says there’s a ‘new shade of Green now’. Photo: Gerry Mooney

'Carpooling won't work for me,' says new Green senator
'The EU subsidised farmers to the tune of €59bn in 2018.' (stock photo)

Central EU countries 'abuse farm subsidies'
Andy 'The Bull' Mc Sharry, Sligo. Pic taken 30-10-2019 by Ernie Leslie

Sheep farmer has guns taken off him after he fired shots to warn off a dog
Cannabis plant.

Farmer jailed for three years for role in ‘large sale’ cannabis farm
Tom ODonnell (60) was moving his cows across a public road on the outskirts of Kilmallock, Co. Limerick when he was punched and knocked unconscious and was left in a pool of blood after he was viciously assaulted in the latest shocking incident of rural crime in the county. Photograph Press 22

Limerick farmer left in pool of blood after attack by trespasser
Brian Rushe

'Teagasc courses must not be tick-box exercises'
The disease does not affect humans (AP)

'Biggest threat to raising of pigs we've ever seen' - Quarter of all pigs could...


Top Stories

Michael Creed

Huge east/west divide emerges in beef support fund payouts
Value in Tullow: Charolais heifers, April 2019 at 283Kg sold for €630 each

Over 30-month cattle still a hard sell despite the beef deal
File photo

Margaret Donnelly: Finding the right way to divide the farming budget may prove...
The arbitration stated that both sides must now negotiate further

'No change needed to 2015 milk price' - Kerry
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Could lamb supplies finally be tightening?
Suckler cows

Teagasc pulls plug on BETTER programme
Stock image

BEEP farmers told to weigh stock by Friday or lose €5m