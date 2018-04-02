Gardaí are to launch a summer crackdown on street markets where criminals sell hauls of stolen property.

Street markets to be targeted in blitz on burglars

They are also expanding their DNA database and targeting the top 20 gangs in the country in a bid to tackle the burglary scourge.

Criminal gangs often use street markets as a way to quickly dispose of stolen goods and property. Gardaí are also trying to maximise advances being made with DNA and the expansion of the database, which increases the potential to identify and link suspects to crimes.

A winter offensive by gardaí against the travelling gangs responsible for a large proportion of the residential burglaries nationwide has led to a significant reduction in the crime over three months. However, the savage attack on a man in his 80s on the northside of Dublin earlier this week is a grim reminder that the burglary nightmare for the elderly and the vulnerable is far from over.