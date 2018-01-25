'Storm swindlers': Public warned of bogus tree surgeon scam

AS the country continues to be battered by regular high winds, gardaí have issued an alert to the public to beware of 'storm swindlers'.

This follows an incident near Claremorris in which an elderly couple were conned out of €900 by a mobile gang pretending to be tree surgeons.

Earlier this month, in the aftermath of Storm Fionn, four males in a white Transit van with 'Tree Surgeons' printed on the sides called to a farmhouse offering to make safe overhanging trees which they claimed posed a danger. As an inducement the men offered a €500 discount if the couple paid in cash.

After a deal was agreed the men began trimming overhanging boughs but then asked for an extra €400 in cash so they could hire heavier equipment as the sale of the task was greater than anticipated. Having secure the exta cash the men left but failed to honour a promise to return and finish their work the next day.