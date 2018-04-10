Stolen tractor ploughs into side of house causing significant damage

Police are appealing for information after a tractor was driven into the side of a house in Co Derry.

Police are appealing for information after a tractor was driven into the side of a house in Co Derry.

It was reported to police at around 10pm on Sunday night that a tractor had been driven into the side of a house in the Cheery Lane area of Feeny, which was unoccupied at the time.

Significant damage was caused to the exterior and interior of the property. The tractor, which was taken from a building site in the Feeny area, was found a short time later abandoned on the outskirts of the village on the Glenshane Road.

Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings said: “This is a shocking level of criminal damage directed by, or committed by an individual with absolutely no regard for who they could have injured in the process of this reckless act. "I firmly believe there are people in the local community who know who carried out this appalling crime.

Image: Belfast Telegraph