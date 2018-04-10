Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 10 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Stolen tractor ploughs into side of house causing significant damage

Tractor found abandoned close to the village of Feeny

Image: Belfast Telegraph
Image: Belfast Telegraph

Cate McCurry

Police are appealing for information after a tractor was driven into the side of a house in Co Derry.

It was reported to police at around 10pm on Sunday night that a tractor had been driven into the side of a house in the Cheery Lane area of Feeny, which was unoccupied at the time.

Significant damage was caused to the exterior and interior of the property.

The tractor, which was taken from a building site in the Feeny area, was found a short time later abandoned on the outskirts of the village on the Glenshane Road.

Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings said: “This is a shocking level of criminal damage directed by, or committed by an individual with absolutely no regard for who they could have injured in the process of this reckless act.

"I firmly believe there are people in the local community who know who carried out this appalling crime.

Image: Belfast Telegraph
Image: Belfast Telegraph

"I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident, or who was in Feeny village prior to or around the time the incident was reported to police and saw any suspicious behaviour to contact us.

"I would also appeal to any driver who was in Feeny village last night at around 10pm and has a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage. Please call police on the non-emergency number 101.

Also Read

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Belfast Telegraph

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into the NADA vessel in the port of Santos, Brazil, December 2, 2017. Picture taken December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

UK set to ban exporting live animals for slaughter after announcing major...
Image: Google Maps

Man (60s) dies in farming accident after being attacked by cow

Agri a 'high risk' sector for human trafficking
Farmer Dan Bourke and his son Brandon (9) from Kilcorney, Millstreet at the Dairygold Co-Op branch in Millstreet, Cork speaking with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed (right) and Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe as a delivery of imported fodder from the UK arrives to the Co-Op for distribution. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

'Every day that my cows kept indoors is costing around €100'
Stock Image

Fodder support for farmers to be extended into June
Stock Image.

Retired farmer convicted after turning farmyard into a waste...
The shipment forms part of Dairygold’s ongoing efforts to help alleviate the current shortage of fodder for Irish farmers who are struggling with the effects of unseasonably cold and wet weather which has significantly hampered grass growth across the country. Picture: Nicola Reddy.

Rules of the road to be 'relaxed' for lorry drivers transporting fodder


Top Stories

I’m not happy with the Department inspector, what can I do?
Maurice Sampson queues for the first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork for farmers. Pic:Mark Condren.

Beastly weather exposes the futility of calendar farming
Jane Hannan, Friarstown, Crecora, Co Limerick with the prizewinning bull, Lisnalty Magul 28 sold for €3,600

Long journey pays big dividends - Louth men sell five bulls for €14k after 400km...
Michael Duffy feeding the sheep on his farm in Donegal.

'I only got three to four hours of sleep per night during the last week' -...
Michael and John O'Callaghan, Farnivane, Bandon, holding their double winners, Mountfarna Jetstream, reserve champion, and Mountfarna Jetway, Overall Champion of Show at the IHFA Premier Show and Sale at Nenagh, with Pat Frawley, judge, Charles Gallagher, CEO, IHFA and Kathleen Watson, IHFA President.

Scramble for deals at the IHFA show and sale as achieves its highest clearance...
Solar energy panels

Amarenco gets Cork solar farm go-ahead despite opposition by some locals
Martin Sexton (left), from Lakeland Agri, with farmer Gerard Reilly as fodder was delivered to his farm in Virginia, Co Cavan

Weather update - 'Could be a fortnight before livestock can be returned to...