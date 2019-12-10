Stolen farm machinery not an issue for us - DoneDeal

(stock photo)
(stock photo)
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

JUST a fraction of the farming classified ads on DoneDeal were reported to it as attempts to trade suspected stolen farm property.

Only 24 - or 0.013pc - of the farming classifieds on the site to date this year were reported to it as suspect.

DoneDeal says these reports were all investigated thoroughly and, in the majority of cases, it found the ads were genuine.

The platform said it had taken major steps in improving trust and safety, including the rollout of phone verification for sellers.

"Our first line of defence in terms of actively preventing fraud on DoneDeal is through former detective sergeant Finbarr Garland, our trust and safety officer," said a DoneDeal spokesperson.

"Finbarr's role is to prevent fraudsters from becoming active on DoneDeal, and he maintains an open line of communication with the Gardai."

He recommends users of the platform carry out research on a product and the seller before you go to meet an advertiser. It says users should never arrange to meet a seller or buyer on your own.

"Always choose a safe, public location in which to meet and beware if the goods offered for sale are cheaper than normal," Mr  Garland said.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

He also warned if a buyer or seller encourages you to send money to a foreign bank account without having viewed the item, stop and think.

"This is certainly not a good idea. Always take the time to speak with and meet a buyer or seller and view the item in person. Remember, if in doubt, walk away," he said.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Stock picture

Farmer told time is ‘running out’ to clear land of 52 horses
1:33

UK election diary video - The grandson of Irish emigrants who holds the...
Bird flu has been found at a chicken farm in Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

Bird flu found at UK chicken farm
John Fagan

'It's soul-destroying - the people who stole those sheep are farmers, that's...
Line of fire: deer poaching has become a high-tech and lucrative business in recent years, with groups of organised poachers illegally entering farmland without farmers’ permission, even in broad daylight claims a farmer in east Clare

Farmers' lives endangered by illegal deer poaching
Victim: Jimmy Brady pictured on his farm in Delvin, Co Westmeath. Thieves broke into his yard twice and a quad bike and jeep were stolen. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Farmer sleeps with loaded gun in his bedroom as crime leaves a...
1:20

Boris Johnson drives a 'Get Brexit Done' JCB through a wall


Top Stories

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough's 8 steps to lower dairy emissions
Forestry

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Our initial enthusiasm for forestry programme has been felled'
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris: Flooded fields and and lumpy headlands a sorry sight as the...
Limerick Macra members during the Sleep out for Simon

Limerick Macra opening people's eyes with Sleep Out
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during an extraordinary session to present a Green Deal plan, at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Francois Lenoir/Reuters

Farming under the spotlight in EU's new Green Deal
Some dairy farmers might find greater potential for profit from their existing herd rather than chasing scale and volume with all of its associated costs such as stock, infrastructure, labour and land rental.

Don't let your heart rule your head when it comes to renting farmland
Danny Healy Rae

Healy Rae company records profits of €444,227