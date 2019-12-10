Stolen farm machinery not an issue for us - DoneDeal

JUST a fraction of the farming classified ads on DoneDeal were reported to it as attempts to trade suspected stolen farm property.

Only 24 - or 0.013pc - of the farming classifieds on the site to date this year were reported to it as suspect. DoneDeal says these reports were all investigated thoroughly and, in the majority of cases, it found the ads were genuine. The platform said it had taken major steps in improving trust and safety, including the rollout of phone verification for sellers.

"Our first line of defence in terms of actively preventing fraud on DoneDeal is through former detective sergeant Finbarr Garland, our trust and safety officer," said a DoneDeal spokesperson.

"Finbarr's role is to prevent fraudsters from becoming active on DoneDeal, and he maintains an open line of communication with the Gardai."

He recommends users of the platform carry out research on a product and the seller before you go to meet an advertiser. It says users should never arrange to meet a seller or buyer on your own.

"Always choose a safe, public location in which to meet and beware if the goods offered for sale are cheaper than normal," Mr Garland said.

He also warned if a buyer or seller encourages you to send money to a foreign bank account without having viewed the item, stop and think.

"This is certainly not a good idea. Always take the time to speak with and meet a buyer or seller and view the item in person. Remember, if in doubt, walk away," he said.

