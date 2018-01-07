Part-time farmer and farm machinery salesman, Dermot Clancy, believes there was some local knowledge involved in a significant break in at his property two years ago.

'Some locals had to be involved': Kerry farmer on €25k worth of machinery being stolen from his land

Clancy who lives near Listowel in Kerry believes the thieves were given detailed information about his land and the terrain around his farm.

Speaking to the Sean O'Rourke show on RTE radio this week he estimated almost €25,000 worth of equipment was taken in the raid. "They took a gator which is a little quad and a number of other implements out of the farm.

"They were taken out through the fields. Everything was in a lock-up compound, but they came in and cut the lock off the gate and took it across the main road and left the stuff in a field. "There was a truck in the local village about two miles away parked up for about two hours waiting to collect the stuff.