Six burglaries in three days in rural areas around Gorey

GOREY GARDA STATION has ordered increased patrols in rural areas after a total of six burglaries took place over three days.

The burglaries were reported in Craanford, Inch, Coolgreany and Monaseed and are believed to have taken place during the day while homes were empty.

Sergeant Stephen Ennis of Gorey Garda Station said it is suspected that a burglary gang is behind the recent household robberies after reports that a car with five men inside was spotted last Friday.

He added that people should make sure set their house alarms and keep doors locked. The latest government advice will see a phased return to work from September 20.

“As more people are returning to their place of work and the government look set to change the restrictions this month on working from home, gangs of burglars are seeing this as an opportunity. Six burglaries in the space of three to four days is a lot to report, and we’d ask any member of the public who notices anything suspicious to contact us here at the station so we can attempt to compact this,” he said.

To report any information in relation to the robberies, contact Gorey Garda Station on (053) 943 0690.