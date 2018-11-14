Farm Ireland
Reward offered after cows and calves stolen from Border farm

FarmIreland Team

Nine pregnant cows and six calves have been stolen from a farm near the Border between Friday evening, and the early hours of Saturday morning, November 10.

The cattle were stolen from the Armagh Road out of Dundalk on the northern side of the border.

The owners of the cattle believe the cattle were taken in a large trailer at night time and have offered a significant reward for information leading to the recovery of the animals.

The cows are Charolais, Red Limousin and Belgium blue breeds.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact the PSNI on +44 845 600 8000.

The theft comes as the Criminal Assets Bureau seized eight vehicles, plant machinery, drugs, cash and a gun in an operation targeting an organised crime gang in County Meath who are involved in drugs, theft and fraud.

CAB, assisted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Garda Dog Unit, the Garda Mounted Unit, the Eastern Region Regional Response Unit, the Meath Division Divisional Search Team, local Gardai from Ashbourne and Navan, and Revenue Customs conducted a search operation in County Meath Tuesday morning.

During the operation, three stolen vehicles, a Toyota Landcruiser, Toyota Hi Lux, and a Toyota Avensis were seized.

Four vehicles were also seized for having Green diesel.

Online Editors

