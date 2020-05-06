Public warning after theft of liquid nitrogen from farm

GARDAÍ believe a steal-to-order gang were behind a farm raid which included the theft of five cylinders of liquid nitrogen.

The gang also stole a quantity of specialised agri-machinery during the raid on the Cork farmyard on the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Cork gardaí are investigating the robbery which occurred between 1am and 7.30am last Tuesday at the farmyard near Killeagh in east Cork.

The most high profile items stolen included five containers of liquid nitrogen which can be used as a tillage crop fertiliser but also for

specialised food production.

Gardaí believe the items were removed from the farmyard using an Ifor Williams trailer.

One garda source said it is believed the thieves are part of a steal-to-order gang.

Gardaí recently cracked down on a similar gang targeting the construction industry and recovered a quantity of stolen machinery.

Now, they have appealed to anyone who was in the Killeagh area early last Tuesday morning and who spotted suspicious activity to contact them.

They have also urged any road users travelling in the area who may have camera (dash-cam) footage to contact Youghal Garda Station on (024) 92200 or the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111.

Anyone who is offered liquid nitrogen or farm machinery at a discounted price or where the origin of the goods is in question are

urged to contact gardaí.

Online Editors