The murder of Rosie Hanrahan in Limerick and attack on Joseph Waters in Co Offaly are not connected but there are a number of factors common to both crimes.

The murder of Rosie Hanrahan in Limerick and attack on Joseph Waters in Co Offaly are not connected but there are a number of factors common to both crimes.

The murder of Rosie Hanrahan in Limerick and attack on Joseph Waters in Co Offaly are not connected but there are a number of factors common to both crimes.

In both cases the victims could be classed as being among the most vulnerable in our society: both in their late 70s and living alone. Ms Hanrahan (78), a widow, was physically frail, while Mr Waters (77), a bachelor, is visually impaired.

Both of these decent people made for the easiest of targets for the cowardly, predatory thugs who specialise in targeting the weakest. Another commonality between these revolting crimes is that it is believed both victims had been under surveillance by their attackers; a fact which understandably has struck fear into the hearts of people living alone everywhere, both in rural or urban Ireland.